Sweden as a role model
Speed and team spirit: “No idea is too big”
Sweden is one of the most innovative countries in the world. A delegation led by Markus Achleitner, Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs, and Doris Hummer, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, took a close look at what Upper Austria can learn from the kingdom in terms of speed and team spirit and thus maintain and strengthen its own competitiveness.
A member of the security service checks the entrance to Linköping Castle. Inside, Carl Frederik Graf, Governor of the Östergötland region, welcomes the delegation from the Export Center Upper Austria led by Markus Achleitner, Upper Austrian Minister of Economic Affairs, and Doris Hummer, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce.
An agreement is signed in which Upper Austria and the region south of the capital Stockholm pledge to work together on economic missions.
"Bringing the best people together"
"It's about bringing the best people together to make Europe better," emphasizes Achleitner. And Sweden is a power here: Last year, the kingdom relegated the USA to third place in the Global Innovation Index. Only Switzerland is better.
Achleitner wants to "regain the turbo function for innovation". "We think in much smaller dimensions, we simply have to be faster," says Hummer in a similar vein.
6.5 billion euros for a new plant in the north of the country
Collaboration between science and industry is extremely important in Sweden, the motto is "think big, think big". A plant is being built in the north of the country that will use hydrogen to produce green sponge iron for the steel industry. 6.5 billion euros have already been raised for this.
"No idea can be too big here," says Kajsa Ryttberg Wallgren from H2 Green Steel and also talks about discussions with Voestalpine. The steel group will be commissioning electric arc furnaces in Linz and Leoben-Donawitz in 2027, replacing one blast furnace each. Work on this is in full swing.
In Europe, universities such as the Technical University of Munich have several branches abroad. Something like this starts very small. We want to start with that.
Alberta Bonanni, Vice Rector of JKU in Linz, on plans to set up an office in the US state of California

No idea can be big enough - Alberta Bonanni has also internalized this. The Vice Rector of Johannes Kepler University reveals that efforts are being made to set up an office in California/USA in order to get closer to Silicon Valley.
"In Europe, universities like TU Munich have several branches abroad," says Bonanni about the idea, which she is convinced will have an impact.
