Pro-Palestine demonstration: Berlin’s Humboldt University evacuated

In view of the evacuation, President von Blumenthal expressed her regret that no agreement had been reached. "I'm not sure if it would have succeeded, but I had the impression that we had taken a good step with this dialog," she said after talks with the pro-Palestinian activists who had occupied the building. "The order then came from the very top to end the occupation. I followed this instruction," she said. She was referring to the governing mayor Kai Wegner from the CDU, as she explained when asked.