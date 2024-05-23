Did Bayern feel it out?
Pep alerted! Is Kompany demanding a City player?
Vincent Kompany is about to become the new coach of FC Bayern Munich and probably already has a concrete idea of what his team should look like. Allegedly, Man City midfielder Jack Grealish is a key component. Munich are said to be ready to try their luck. Alarm bells are ringing for City coach Pep Guardiola.
According to the Sun, Munich could already have the key to a Grealish transfer in their own ranks. The midfielder is excited by the prospect of playing alongside striker Harry Kane. Allegedly, a possible transfer of the City player has already been part of the negotiations with Kompany. The Belgian is said to be a big fan of the 28-year-old.
As Munich want to revamp their squad anyway and there is a need for action in midfield, the Bayern managers are ready to make an attempt to lure the Englishman to the Isar. It is said that the English champions have already made an approach.
Should be a leader
That's probably why Pep Guardiola's alarm bells are already ringing. Although Grealish has had difficult periods at City from time to time, he has made a significant contribution to the club's title win. The Spaniard has also told City bosses that he wants to keep his squad together.
Grealish himself, however, is said to be able to imagine a move. He is hoping for new impetus for his career in Munich. The record champions are also impressed by the fact that the 28-year-old has matured into a leader at City. A role that they would also like to offer him in Munich.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.