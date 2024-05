Schlosskonzerte Halbturn celebrate 50th anniversary

In honor of the founder of the Halbturn Castle Concerts, Robert Schollum, Benno Schollum and Sophie Katharina Schollum - his son and granddaughter - will open this year's concert series on Thursday evening. They will perform works by him, but also by Josef Haydn, Franz Schubert and Johannes Brahms, Kurt Weill, Hermann Leopoldi and Robert Stolz. The highlight: a song that Sophie Katharina Schollum wrote for and with her father. But that is by no means all. On May 30, Paul Gulda will perform a piano recital in the castle's Freskensaal, and on June 6, YOUNG-STARS from Burgenland, presented by Günther Kleidosty, will take to the stage.