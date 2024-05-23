Head of sport stays
“Our journey is not over yet!”
The architect of the much-celebrated double winner stays on board! Sturm fans breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday - Andreas Schicker will lead the Black & Whites as sporting director in the Black & Whites' fourth appearance in the group stage of the Champions League. The lure from Hoffenheim went unheeded.
"There was interest in me, which I see as a great honor for Sturm and the good work that is being done here," says Sturm's sporting director, "Hoffenheim patron Hopp made a lot of effort to find me, the job was also very attractive, but I didn't have the feeling that there was total calm at the club. And everything has to be right for me!" Disrespectful banners from Hoffenheim fans ("Schicker: Firecracker throwers have no place in Hoffenheim") were ultimately a "decision aid".
In Graz, the 37-year-old Oberaicher, who joined the club in November 2018, has a feel-good environment, with everyone from the president to the last fan behind him. He has also worked meticulously with coach Ilzer to build a "European team" in the shadow of the clock tower, as Schilcher and Osim once did: "We have great goals ahead of us with the Champions League and we're not finished yet." And with revenues of 25 million euros, there is also the necessary room for maneuver: "I'm already working on a good squad - my ambition is burning like on the first day!"
After an intensive discussion with President Jauk on Wednesday, Schicker's gut feeling decided in favor of Sturm: "My wife Melanie and our son Matteo are also happy to have clarity now."
Now it's full speed ahead with the squad planning: "The Champions League doesn't start until September 19 and we still have some time. But I've already spoken to all our players."
"Midfield magician" Otar Kiteishvili and defensive powerhouse David Affengruber are to remain in Graz despite expiring contracts for the Premier League. And as a replacement for David Schnegg, who is about to leave for DC United in the USA for a rumored transfer fee of two million US dollars, contact has been made with Hartberg: Manuel Pfeifer, who Rapid also want but who already played in Sturm's youth system from 2013 to 2016, is to be "brought home". Sturm are also keeping an eye on two promising players in Paul Koller (Altach) and Muharem Huskovic (Austria).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
