“Ramon” to protect Styrians from flooding

Just last Tuesday, severe storms in large parts of Styria resulted in the busiest day of the year to date - the fire departments had to deal with 261 incidents. The district of Weiz and the Mürzzuschlag area were particularly affected by flooding. In order to be better protected against such weather extremes in the future, the province of Styria will provide 55 million euros this year alone. "We will continue to invest in preventative measures and expand and modernize flood protection," explains Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP).