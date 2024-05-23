Every 2nd online shopper buys from Chinese platforms

Three particularly popular

A JKU survey of around 1,000 Austrian online shoppers found that almost one in two of them had shopped on one of the Chinese online platforms in the past twelve months. Particularly popular: Temu, Shein and AliExpress. Temu alone sends 30,000 parcels to Austria every day. The target group is mainly young women between the ages of 16 and 24 who buy cheap fashion and cosmetics there. "The platforms are falling on fertile ground due to the rise in prices," says Gittenberger. Consumers are still reluctant to make purchases at the moment.