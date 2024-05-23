Rain and thunderstorms: May remains moody

Up to 26 degrees possible on Sunday

It will be very cloudy on Sunday morning, especially in the eastern half of the country. A few showers may also pass through there. Otherwise, the weather will continue to show its changeable side with sunshine and clouds. The central mountains and the south will be particularly susceptible to the development of heavier clouds and, as a result, a few shower and thunderstorm cells. Temperatures of up to 26 degrees are expected at the end of the week.