“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

The handsome Border Collie Belindo - also affectionately known as Bailey - is looking for new owners for family reasons. He is four years old, likes other dogs and is used to cats in the household. He also doesn't mind children, provided they are a little older. Bailey is sensitive and affectionate, he likes to be with you everywhere, and he has already learned many basic commands. When out walking, however, you should be careful that cyclists and cars encourage him to chase. Loud noises, such as fireworks on New Year's Eve, make Bailey very frightened. You should therefore never leave him alone at the turn of the year. Phone: 0 650/84 94 688