Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted by animal welfare organizations.
Sidney was handed in as a found animal. The friendly tomcat is probably about two years old. It turned out that he has an older fracture on his right hind leg, but this does not affect him in any way. We are now looking for a home for Sidney where he can go outside again. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
Ares is a six-year-old mongrel who would also make a wonderful second dog. The male dog feels most at home in a rural area, a garden should also be available. He really enjoys long walks, and dog sports such as agility would also be a good idea for Ares. He is also a great cuddler who quickly wins people's hearts with his lovable nature. Phone: 0 676/939 19 59
Lea may already have 14½ years under her belt, but you can hardly tell by looking at her. She would love a place where she can spend a nice and quiet retirement. Who can fulfill her wish? Phone: 0 664/18 79 687
Balu is the name of this six-year-old Mudi mix male. He is a rather insecure dog who cannot yet be left alone and likes to comment on noises. He is very sociable with people he knows. He is also familiar with cats and children and is one of his friends. When it comes to other dogs, it is a matter of sympathy whether Balu likes them. Who will give this big ball of wool a chance? Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
Krümel was born in 2021 and is a little shy of new people at first. That's why we are looking for a quiet home for this beautiful house cat, where he will be given the time he needs to settle in. So far, the cat has been kept in an apartment. However, he would certainly be very happy to go outside. Phone: 0 664/541 50 79
The handsome Border Collie Belindo - also affectionately known as Bailey - is looking for new owners for family reasons. He is four years old, likes other dogs and is used to cats in the household. He also doesn't mind children, provided they are a little older. Bailey is sensitive and affectionate, he likes to be with you everywhere, and he has already learned many basic commands. When out walking, however, you should be careful that cyclists and cars encourage him to chase. Loud noises, such as fireworks on New Year's Eve, make Bailey very frightened. You should therefore never leave him alone at the turn of the year. Phone: 0 650/84 94 688
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
