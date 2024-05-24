Farewells with dignity, tears and cold ignorance

St. Pölten would also like to be the latter, but are miles away from it. SKN's captain Christian Ramsebner also said goodbye, but the ceremony was very different. Not at all. There was only cold ignorance. "I decided myself that I was leaving." His contract expires at the end of the season, the club would not have extended it, but nobody told the defensive boss. "There's nobody left who could have done that," Ramsebner says, referring to the chaotic situation at Traisen. Three years ago, the Upper Austrian came from LASK to lead SKN back into the Bundesliga. "In the first year we lacked quality, in the second we ran out of steam at the end, in the third we weren't stable enough as a team to conceal what was going on all around us."