New coach in Munich
Bayern happy with Kompany? Matthäus has doubts
FC Bayern are apparently on the verge of announcing their new coach. Vincent Kompany is to be presented as Thomas Tuchel's successor this week. A solution that everyone at Säbener Straße is happy with? Lothar Matthäus has his doubts ...
"I can't imagine that all the bosses at Bayern Munich are convinced by Kompany," the expert made clear on RTL, but also clarified: "The most important thing is that Max Eberl in particular is convinced, together with Christoph Freund."
Contract until 2028
After months of searching, Munich may have finally found what they were looking for, with Kompany set to take the helm. However, the Belgian still has a contract with relegated Premier League side Burnley until 2028, meaning FC Bayern will have to transfer a transfer fee to England.
According to Matthäus, Munich should hurry to get the deal signed and sealed. "Because otherwise there will be no coach at all in Bavaria next year and you have to present your coach as quickly as possible in order to push ahead with the planning," said the 63-year-old.
FC Bayern parted company with Thomas Tuchel after a title-less season. The search for a new coach proved to be extremely arduous, with Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick all turning the German record champions down.
