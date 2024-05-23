A new jewel shines on the roof of Styria

The Dachstein road was built in 1961, the ground-breaking ceremony for the cable car followed in 1966 and in June 1969 - exactly one month before Neil Armstrong became the first man to set foot on the moon - the Dachstein Südwandbahn went into operation.

The difference in altitude between the valley station and the mountain station (2700 meters) is 998 meters and the average journey time is seven minutes.

To date, around 9.9 million visitors have been transported up the mountain by the aerial tramway. One gondola weighs around 5.2 tons.

During the renovation of the mountain station, 150 tons of steel and 166 cubic metres of concrete were used and 120 kilometers of cables were laid. Photovoltaic panels were installed on 600 square meters of the façade.