Linz regional light rail now fully on track

Günther Steinkellner, Provincial Councillor for Infrastructure, explains why this is the case: "The costs are not getting out of hand. The maximum possible costs have been set so that there are no problems during implementation. You have to factor in possible inflation, but that is speculation because nobody knows in which direction everything will develop. We have factored in the maximum construction costs and securities," says the provincial councillor, who believes that the cost plan will hold.