"Bärenwelt" expansion
Linz hotelier couple take over their fifth hotel
Lisa Sigl and Michael Nell are expanding their "Bärenwelt" - Schwarzer Bär, Mama Muh, Bee-Green and Art-Inn - the names of their previous four hotels. Now they are adding another, and for the first time outside the city limits.
From June 1, the successful duo will take over the Hotel Exel, a four-star hotel with 100 beds in Amstetten - including 22 employees. "We are thus continuing our vision of creating unique hospitality experiences and strengthening the local economy at the same time," says Lisa Sigl, delighted with the contract. The hotel was opened 20 years ago, but only a gentle modernization is currently being considered.
"The focus is now on getting to know each other"
"The Exel was built to the highest standards and has always been well maintained. We are only changing small things like new minibars or mattresses. Over the next few weeks, the focus will be on getting to know the team and the conditions," emphasizes Michael Nell. Former owner Mr. Josef Ertl is particularly proud that he knows his hotel is in the best hands with the two new owners and is certain "that the Hotel Exel will continue to be run with a breath of fresh air, while still preserving tradition".
The "Bärenwelt" is growing
The Nell family has been in the hotel business in the center of Linz for more than 40 years. Michael Nell and Lisa Sigl are the third generation to run the 4* Hotel Schwarzer Bär in Herrenstraße. The offer has been expanded with the low-budget Hotel Mama Muh on Graben, the sustainably managed BEE GREEN in Linz's Hanuschstraße and the design hotel ART-INN in Museumsstraße. With the new establishment, the Bärenwelt comprises 210 rooms, 400 beds and a total of over 100 employees. In addition, the burger and beer restaurant Exxtrablatt and the "Frau Dietrich", which has been awarded the title of "Best Bar in Upper Austria" several times, have also been added.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
