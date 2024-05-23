Asylum: Applications for family reunification are declining

66% positive rate for Syrians

A total of 9173 asylum applications were submitted in the first third of the year, 33% fewer than in the same period in 2023. No fewer than 4840 were from minors. As many as 5671 asylum applications came from Syrians. Asylum seekers from Afghanistan followed closely behind with 933 applications. Citizens of both nations still have a good chance of being granted asylum. The positive rate for Syrians was 66 percent this year, and 47 percent for Afghans. A good 10,000 people were granted asylum, subsidiary protection or a humanitarian residence permit.