Macron to mediate the crisis in New Caledonia

Important for France in military and geopolitical terms

New Caledonia is particularly important for France in military and geopolitical terms, as well as due to its large nickel deposits. The riots that broke out over a week ago, resulting in several deaths and numerous injuries, were triggered by a planned constitutional reform by the government in Paris. This is intended to give thousands of citizens of French origin the right to vote and therefore more political influence if they have lived there for at least ten years. Supporters of independence for the archipelago are opposed to this. The demonstrators fear that the electoral law reform passed in faraway Paris will reduce the influence of the indigenous Kanaks, who make up 40 percent of the island's 270,000 inhabitants.