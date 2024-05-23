"Return to peace"
Macron to mediate the crisis in New Caledonia
French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in New Caledonia to mediate in the French overseas territory, which has been rocked by serious unrest. "I stand with the population for a return to peace, calm and security," said Macron after landing at the airport of the archipelago, located 1500 kilometers east of Australia, on Thursday.
During his visit, decisions would be taken and announcements made, Macron promised ahead of talks with local politicians and business representatives. "My goal here, together with the ministers and the entire government, is to stand by the people." Macron said he wanted to discuss the future of New Caledonia with all groups. According to the president's staff, there is no elaborate plan. However, no major political decisions are expected.
Important for France in military and geopolitical terms
New Caledonia is particularly important for France in military and geopolitical terms, as well as due to its large nickel deposits. The riots that broke out over a week ago, resulting in several deaths and numerous injuries, were triggered by a planned constitutional reform by the government in Paris. This is intended to give thousands of citizens of French origin the right to vote and therefore more political influence if they have lived there for at least ten years. Supporters of independence for the archipelago are opposed to this. The demonstrators fear that the electoral law reform passed in faraway Paris will reduce the influence of the indigenous Kanaks, who make up 40 percent of the island's 270,000 inhabitants.
France temporarily declared a state of emergency in New Caledonia and deployed additional police and military forces to the archipelago. The situation has since calmed down somewhat. During his visit, Macron will be accompanied by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu.
"Further massive operations planned"
The police reinforcements in New Caledonia will remain in the country for as long as necessary, said Macron. "In the coming hours and days, further massive operations will be planned if necessary to fully restore republican order, because there is no other choice." Thousands of tourists are stranded due to the unrest. France, Australia and New Zealand have organized special flights to evacuate them.
France annexed New Caledonia in 1853 and granted the colony overseas territory status in 1946. The country is the third largest nickel producer in the world, but the sector is in crisis and one in five inhabitants lives below the poverty line.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.