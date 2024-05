FC Bayern Munich has reached an agreement with Vincent Kompany!

The name of the former Manchester City professional was first linked with FC Bayern at the start of the week. For Bayern, signing the Belgian former international would bring to an end a long search that the public has been able to follow in detail. After Thomas Tuchel announced his departure at the end of the season, Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, national team coach Julian Nagelsmann and Austrian team manager Ralf Rangnick all turned him down. The signing of former Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner also failed to materialize. Most recently, efforts to keep Tuchel in the job after all also failed.