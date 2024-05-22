At a Styrian school
Suspicion of paedophilia: teacher suspended
Pupils at Gratwein secondary school (Styria) are alleged to have sent self-taken sex photos on Whatsapp. One teacher is suspected of being involved: he has been reported and suspended.
An extremely dubious incident is said to have occurred at NMS Gratwein (Graz-Umgebung) at the beginning of the year: Two underage pupils allegedly had sex with each other and sent a photo of it in a Whatsapp group. The boys are part of a clique notorious for violence and drug use - we have already reported on incidents.
Did the teacher instigate pupils?
A teacher is also said to maintain close personal contact with this group. According to an anonymous criminal complaint submitted to the "Krone" newspaper, it is suspected that the teacher was present during the sexual acts of the boys and was aware of the child pornographic content. It is even suspected that he may have incited the pupils to do so.
Released immediately
The Styrian Education Directorate did not address the specific allegations of paedophilia in a press release on Wednesday, but confirmed that a complaint has been filed with the public prosecutor's office against a teacher at Gratwein MS and that he has been released from duty with immediate effect until the facts of the case have been clarified. However, it is emphasized that the teacher should not be prejudged. The teacher has so far denied the serious allegations. Investigation proceedings have not yet been initiated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.