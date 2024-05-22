Suspicion of paedophilia: teacher suspended

Released immediately

The Styrian Education Directorate did not address the specific allegations of paedophilia in a press release on Wednesday, but confirmed that a complaint has been filed with the public prosecutor's office against a teacher at Gratwein MS and that he has been released from duty with immediate effect until the facts of the case have been clarified. However, it is emphasized that the teacher should not be prejudged. The teacher has so far denied the serious allegations. Investigation proceedings have not yet been initiated.