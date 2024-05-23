300 million euros
City of Salzburg is building up a mountain of debt
The days of black figures are long gone in Salzburg: by 2029, the projected deficit will be almost 300 million euros. The opposition is - unsurprisingly - critical.
Originally, the new city government wanted to invest 720 million euros over the next five years. An agreement was finally reached on Tuesday for the medium-term budget of 526 million. "Without savings, the mountain of debt would have become too high," explains Finance Director Alexander Molnar, explaining the short-term savings of almost 200 million. However, there will still be a not exactly small mountain of debt at the end of the legislative period of the red-red-green government. The deficit on the city account is likely to be just under 300 million euros in 2029.
Opposition warns about the fate of the city of Graz
"Can the city ever pay this back? I doubt it, instead future generations are already being burdened with it today. Salzburg could face the same fate as Graz," says Neos local councillor Lukas Rupsch, for example, assessing the forecasts. It won't be quite as dramatic as in the Styrian capital. Nevertheless, the liabilities of the Mur metropolis will climb to 2.4 billion euros in the foreseeable future.
The previous city government put off investments as if they were flying in the snow
Kay-Michael Dankl, KPÖ Plus
The fact is, however, that the days of black figures in Salzburg are coming to an end.
Nevertheless, cuts have to be made: For the time being, only one new retirement home will be built, the Itzling retirement home. This would also be necessary for accommodation in Maxglan and Hellbrunn. Four million euros have been earmarked for the expansion of cycle paths, planning costs for at least a new ice rink in the Volksgarten, a new indoor swimming pool and the redesign of the Rotkreuz parking lot with citizen participation. A renovation of the long Moosstrasse is also budgeted.
In addition to the Neos, the ÖVP is also skeptical about the debt policy: club leader Delfa Kosic voiced criticism with the phrase "red-red-green project wish list". Nevertheless, Deputy Mayor Florian Kreibich spoke of constructive talks. Kay Dankl's (KPÖ Plus) snowplow metaphor, according to which Kreibich's predecessor and former mayor Harald Preuner had simply put off investments, was countered by the ÖVP city leader: "In the past five years, more than 300 million euros have been invested!"
