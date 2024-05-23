City of Salzburg is building up a mountain of debt

Originally, the new city government wanted to invest 720 million euros over the next five years. An agreement was finally reached on Tuesday for the medium-term budget of 526 million. "Without savings, the mountain of debt would have become too high," explains Finance Director Alexander Molnar, explaining the short-term savings of almost 200 million. However, there will still be a not exactly small mountain of debt at the end of the legislative period of the red-red-green government. The deficit on the city account is likely to be just under 300 million euros in 2029.