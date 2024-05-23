Footvolley spectacle in Graz City Park

The footvolley arena in Graz City Park (near the former traffic education garden) is finished and the sandpit has long since been inaugurated with a few training sessions by the local aces. And things are already hotting up there on Friday: ten teams will be fighting for the two open starting places for the "Casarista Open" in the qualifiers from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. "This tournament will be the best ever on European soil," emphasized Benedikt Hofmann-Wellenhof, head of the association, at the draw on Wednesday.