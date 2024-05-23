Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Friday to Sunday

Footvolley spectacle in Graz City Park

Nachrichten
23.05.2024 08:00

The "Casarista Open" starts on Friday with the qualifiers, on Saturday and Sunday the top stars work their magic in the sandbox.

comment0 Kommentare

The footvolley arena in Graz City Park (near the former traffic education garden) is finished and the sandpit has long since been inaugurated with a few training sessions by the local aces. And things are already hotting up there on Friday: ten teams will be fighting for the two open starting places for the "Casarista Open" in the qualifiers from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. "This tournament will be the best ever on European soil," emphasized Benedikt Hofmann-Wellenhof, head of the association, at the draw on Wednesday.

16 teams, peppered with the world's best players from a total of nine nations, will thrill the fans on Saturday (group phase from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and on the final day on Sunday (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.) with racy scenes, spectacular interludes and hot matches. Admission is free for all visitors!

After the draw, there was a photo session on Wednesday. (Bild: Manfred Schaffer)
After the draw, there was a photo session on Wednesday.
(Bild: Manfred Schaffer)

Graz City Councillor Kurt Hohensinner, who will be taking to the sandbox himself on Sunday, is also delighted: "Graz has long since established itself as the footvolley capital." That's why three Brazilian professionals will be taking part, as well as top players from Germany, Italy and Israel. Austria's greatest hope of winning the tournament lies with the brothers Jakob and Klemens Hofmann-Wellenhof.

By the way: on June 1 and 2, the women's elite will compete in the "Thumfort Open" in the Stadtpark.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michael Jakl
Michael Jakl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf