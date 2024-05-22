After diving game
Therme Lutzmannsburg: Schoolgirl rescued from pool
Further details have now emerged following the accident at the Lutzmannsdorf thermal spa in Burgenland. The incident occurred during an excursion with the class: "The eleven-year-old lost consciousness while playing a diving game under water. After being rescued, she was no longer breathing," a first aider described.
Dramatic scenes unfolded during a school trip to the Sonnentherme spa in Lutzmannsburg at around 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday. An eleven-year-old girl from the district of Baden (Lower Austria) was floating motionless in the water of the sports pool. A woman from Lower Austria, who was in the pool with her family, reacted with concern.
I got worried when the child didn't resurface for a long time.
The child was not breathing
One or two minutes seemed like an eternity to her. Without hesitation, the first aider went to the eleven-year-old. A classmate was already with the pupil. The child was pulled out of the pool. "Janvi was no longer breathing," was the first alarm message.
At the edge of the pool outside, the girl was placed in the recovery position and the rescue chain was set in motion. "The child was coughing violently. She vomited water and was foaming at the mouth for a short time," as visitors reported.
Flown to hospital
The schoolgirl was flown to the Wiener Neustadt Regional Hospital by the Christophorus 16 emergency helicopter. The cause of the incident is being investigated. The rescued schoolgirl could not be interviewed for the time being. According to her parents and school, she is a very good swimmer. Together with classmates, she was engaged in a diving game that was observed by teachers.
Girl was supervised
"The girl was supervised the whole time. Teachers and the visitor, a children's nurse, quickly began first aid measures", according to the Sonnentherme management: "Two pool attendants arrived at the scene of the accident immediately afterwards, as did a doctor who had been called out as a guest. A short time later, the medical team and the emergency doctor were on site."
Manuela Klawatsch from the thermal spa management: "The girl was helped as quickly as possible. It is still unclear why she lost consciousness underwater."
Accident in the year 2023
Just last March, as reported, a tragic accident overshadowed the otherwise pleasant atmosphere at Sonnentherme Lutzmannsburg. A five-year-old girl - a guest with her father - had jumped into a torrent pool at an unsupervised moment.
There was no rescue for the girl from Vienna. Little Dunija died in hospital. The father finally had to stand trial for gross negligence manslaughter. He was sentenced to a conditional prison sentence of six months and a fine of 2,700 euros.
