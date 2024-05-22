Konstanze Breitebner makes her debut as a crime novelist

"I take the readers into my beloved theater world - behind the scenes, into the dressing rooms and down to the understage. A place that I have always found fascinating. Usually dark and labyrinthine, there are often changes going on during the performance, actors scurrying from one performance to the next, often changing their costumes at breakneck speed ... then you climb onto a lifting platform and float up into the glistening light of the spotlights in a few moments ... all this happens like a ballet, well practised, coordinated and mostly silent, because a performance is being played just a few meters above. It has to run perfectly every evening; a small carelessness can put everyone in danger, just as a grain of sand in the gears can destroy everything. Yes, there are dangers lurking down there too, if you don't pay attention or make a wrong move or arrive too late or, or, or ...", Breitebner praised her book.