Knife murder in Algeria keeps Graz court busy

A jury court in Graz has been dealing with this murder, which took place five years ago, since the beginning of April 2022. The fifth day of the trial took place on Wednesday. To date, the 27-year-old has not felt guilty, but has stated that his cousin was the perpetrator. What is incriminating for the Algerian is the fact that he took a cab to Tunisia immediately after the murder and fled abroad. A few months later he was apprehended in Styria. He has been in custody in Graz ever since.