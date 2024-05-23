Years of trial
Knife murder in Algeria keeps Graz court busy
A trial concerning a brutal knife murder in Algeria has been keeping the Graz Regional Criminal Court busy since 2022. A change of judge and witnesses who fail to appear are dragging out the proceedings. The accused is a 27-year-old who fled to Austria after the bloody deed to avoid the death penalty. But he denies it. His cousin was the perpetrator.
A 16.5 centimeter (!) deep stab to the chest meant death for a 22-year-old Algerian in December 2019 - the end of a brawl between around ten young men in Constantine, the third largest city in the North African country.
A jury court in Graz has been dealing with this murder, which took place five years ago, since the beginning of April 2022. The fifth day of the trial took place on Wednesday. To date, the 27-year-old has not felt guilty, but has stated that his cousin was the perpetrator. What is incriminating for the Algerian is the fact that he took a cab to Tunisia immediately after the murder and fled abroad. A few months later he was apprehended in Styria. He has been in custody in Graz ever since.
"It was simply fate"
In his home country, the suspect has since been convicted of murder in absentia, so extradition is out of the question - he faces the death penalty. In court, the dapper young man claimed that he had wanted to leave the country for some time. He is said to have actually already had a visa for Turkey. The fact that the murder and his departure fell on the same day was simply "fate".
The only thing that speaks against him is that he left the country after the crime.
Der Verteidiger
"Trip planned for a long time"
This was also emphasized by his defence lawyer: "The public prosecutor's office is acting as if there is incriminating evidence". However, the arguments put forward were largely incorrect. The lawyer saw the fact that no traces of the accused's DNA were found on the murder weapon as exonerating. "The only thing that speaks against him is that he left the country after the crime," said the lawyer. The trip had been planned long in advance, and the incident is likely to have only strengthened the decision.
It has been difficult to reconstruct the confusing events of that time. The knife murder in the course of the brawl between around ten people was probably preceded by a long feud between rival groups of young men. Although the two cousins were on the same side, their relationship was probably also characterized by disputes. The Graz public prosecutor's office had to rely on cooperation with Algerian authorities during the investigations - and these were and are "very laborious".
There are witnesses who would have seen the bloodshed
On one of the previous days of the trial, the Algerian explained that he had spoken to one of the people involved who claimed to have seen the cousin stabbing the victim. However, he did not want to testify "because he was afraid".
Due to the fact that some Algerian witnesses had to be summoned first and others did not appear at all, the trial had to be adjourned several times. The trial will continue on Thursday. There could possibly be a verdict.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.