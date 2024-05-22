Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Netanyahu arrest warrant

USA considers sanctions against chief prosecutor Khan

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 10:55

The USA is as outraged as Israel about the request for an international arrest warrant against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity. Although a panel of judges at the International Criminal Court still has to approve the application by Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan (pictured above), Washington and Jerusalem are already lashing out at the British lawyer (see video above). The USA is even considering sanctions against Khan.

comment0 Kommentare

The US government is prepared to work with Congress to possibly impose sanctions on International Criminal Court officials, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday. At a hearing of the Senate Budget Subcommittee, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he would like to see new US sanctions against the court in response to the move announced by ICC chief prosecutor Khan on Monday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Bild: AP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
(Bild: AP)

"I want to see action, not just words," Graham told Blinken. "Will you support bipartisan efforts to sanction the ICC, not just because of the outrage against Israel, but to protect our own interests in the future?" he asked. And Blinken replied, "I welcome working with you on that."

Khan has "legitimate grounds" for arrest warrant
Khan had stated in his announcement that he had reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu, Defense Minister Joav Gallant, as well as three leaders of the militant Palestinian organization Hamas, bear "criminal responsibility" for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Bombardment in the southern Gaza Strip (Bild: AFP)
Bombardment in the southern Gaza Strip
(Bild: AFP)

Both Democratic President Joe Biden and his political opponents sharply criticized Khan's announcement. They argued that the court had no jurisdiction over the Gaza conflict and expressed concerns about the proceedings. The United States is not a member of the court but has supported prosecutions in the past, including the ICC's decision last year to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

Outrage over equating the army with Hamas
At an earlier hearing on Tuesday, Blinken said he would work with Congress on an appropriate response, calling the ICC's move "deeply inappropriate." The decision - equating Hamas with Israeli leadership - would complicate prospects for a hostage agreement and cease-fire in Israel's conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Blinken said.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf