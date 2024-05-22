Netanyahu arrest warrant
USA considers sanctions against chief prosecutor Khan
The USA is as outraged as Israel about the request for an international arrest warrant against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity. Although a panel of judges at the International Criminal Court still has to approve the application by Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan (pictured above), Washington and Jerusalem are already lashing out at the British lawyer (see video above). The USA is even considering sanctions against Khan.
The US government is prepared to work with Congress to possibly impose sanctions on International Criminal Court officials, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday. At a hearing of the Senate Budget Subcommittee, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he would like to see new US sanctions against the court in response to the move announced by ICC chief prosecutor Khan on Monday.
"I want to see action, not just words," Graham told Blinken. "Will you support bipartisan efforts to sanction the ICC, not just because of the outrage against Israel, but to protect our own interests in the future?" he asked. And Blinken replied, "I welcome working with you on that."
Khan has "legitimate grounds" for arrest warrant
Khan had stated in his announcement that he had reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu, Defense Minister Joav Gallant, as well as three leaders of the militant Palestinian organization Hamas, bear "criminal responsibility" for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Both Democratic President Joe Biden and his political opponents sharply criticized Khan's announcement. They argued that the court had no jurisdiction over the Gaza conflict and expressed concerns about the proceedings. The United States is not a member of the court but has supported prosecutions in the past, including the ICC's decision last year to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.
Outrage over equating the army with Hamas
At an earlier hearing on Tuesday, Blinken said he would work with Congress on an appropriate response, calling the ICC's move "deeply inappropriate." The decision - equating Hamas with Israeli leadership - would complicate prospects for a hostage agreement and cease-fire in Israel's conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Blinken said.
