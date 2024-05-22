Roma transit site becomes a case for the financial police

We can only speculate as to why the traveling people had already arrived in January this year and, above all, why the group stayed at Lake Pichling for an unusually long time - almost four months instead of the usual three weeks per stay - because several attempts by the "Krone" to talk to the people there were unsuccessful. However, insiders claim to have long since figured out why the latter - for whom the presumption of innocence applies - had not left for so long.