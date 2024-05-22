Charges filed
Roma transit site becomes a case for the financial police
Because there have recently been increasing indications that transients who have been camping for months on the B1 in Pichling, Upper Austria, could be doing illegal work with the help of local companies, the FP security councillor Michael Raml from Linz has now filed a complaint against persons unknown in order to get the tax office on the case.
As reported, the first caravan teams arrived at the Sinti & Roma transit site on the B1 in Pichling earlier than ever before this year - on January 13. And despite the winter closure, the group even put up with Linz AG refusing to supply them with electricity.
We can only speculate as to why the traveling people had already arrived in January this year and, above all, why the group stayed at Lake Pichling for an unusually long time - almost four months instead of the usual three weeks per stay - because several attempts by the "Krone" to talk to the people there were unsuccessful. However, insiders claim to have long since figured out why the latter - for whom the presumption of innocence applies - had not left for so long.
Huge amounts of chlorine used
As in the previous year, huge quantities of blue canisters have accumulated at the site almost every day in recent months. The contents were found in the canisters left behind: Chlorine - hazardous goods class 8 - which can be used to combat algae in pools, but also to clean facades.
"Cooperation" with local companies
Another interesting fact, according to the information provided by some of the campsite's residents, was that the group's motorhomes were increasingly being joined by small cars with LL license plates. A circumstance that is said to have already brought the investigators onto the scene.
Security officer pressed charges
Nevertheless, FP Security Councillor Michael Raml has now contacted the tax office with a statement of the facts, asking the authority to examine the matter for its relevance to the financial police.
