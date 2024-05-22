Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Charges filed

Roma transit site becomes a case for the financial police

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 09:00

Because there have recently been increasing indications that transients who have been camping for months on the B1 in Pichling, Upper Austria, could be doing illegal work with the help of local companies, the FP security councillor Michael Raml from Linz has now filed a complaint against persons unknown in order to get the tax office on the case.

comment0 Kommentare

As reported, the first caravan teams arrived at the Sinti & Roma transit site on the B1 in Pichling earlier than ever before this year - on January 13. And despite the winter closure, the group even put up with Linz AG refusing to supply them with electricity.

We can only speculate as to why the traveling people had already arrived in January this year and, above all, why the group stayed at Lake Pichling for an unusually long time - almost four months instead of the usual three weeks per stay - because several attempts by the "Krone" to talk to the people there were unsuccessful. However, insiders claim to have long since figured out why the latter - for whom the presumption of innocence applies - had not left for so long.

Huge amounts of chlorine used
As in the previous year, huge quantities of blue canisters have accumulated at the site almost every day in recent months. The contents were found in the canisters left behind: Chlorine - hazardous goods class 8 - which can be used to combat algae in pools, but also to clean facades.

"Cooperation" with local companies
Another interesting fact, according to the information provided by some of the campsite's residents, was that the group's motorhomes were increasingly being joined by small cars with LL license plates. A circumstance that is said to have already brought the investigators onto the scene.

Security officer pressed charges
Nevertheless, FP Security Councillor Michael Raml has now contacted the tax office with a statement of the facts, asking the authority to examine the matter for its relevance to the financial police.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf