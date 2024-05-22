Russian network behind fake quotes from celebrities

Tens of thousands of users reached

The fake Ukraine statements with the heads of celebrities were apparently deliberately circulated until at least April of this year. They can be found in Facebook's ad library, where paid posts are documented. The sharepics were targeted at users in Germany in return for money. Many of the ads have already been deleted as they are said to have violated the advertising rules of the Facebook group Meta. Nevertheless, the ad with the quote falsely attributed to Til Schweiger, for example, reached more than 190,000 users, according to the ad library.