Freak-out in Rome: Depardieu beats up paparazzo
The French actor attacked the well-known Italian paparazzo Rino Barillari because Gérard Depardieu apparently felt disturbed by a photo reporter in a pub in Rome. According to his own statements, the latter had to be treated in hospital.
Barillari was treated in the emergency room of a Roman hospital. He announced a lawsuit against the actor. The police stated that they would examine the video footage of the alleged attack.
Depardieu photographed with companion
As the TV station Rai 1 reported, Barillari had photographed Depardieu in the well-known Harry's Bar in the company of a young woman. When the 75-year-old noticed this, he approached the paparazzo and punched him two or three times in the face (the picture below shows the injured star photographer). The mime is also said to have sworn violently.
Barillari is no stranger to celebrities getting violent. According to his own statements, he has ended up in the emergency room more than 160 times, he has broken eleven ribs in the course of his career and 76 cameras have been broken.
On trial for sexual assault
Depardieu will stand trial for sexual violence for the first time in Paris in October. If convicted of sexual assault, Depardieu faces up to five years in prison.
