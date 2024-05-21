France’s right-wing ends cooperation with the AfD

Until now, the AfD, the Rassemblement National (National Rally Movement, RN) and the FPÖ have belonged to the far-right Identity and Democracy (ID) group in the European Parliament. However, massive rifts have become apparent since November at the latest: French right-wing populist Marine Le Pen clearly distanced herself from the AfD on behalf of her RN after the Potsdam secret meeting on "remigration" and threatened to end the cooperation.