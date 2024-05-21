Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New XXXLutz in Linz

“We used to build shoe boxes with a logo”

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 19:05

XXXLutz invested 60 million euros in its new location in Linz, which opened on Tuesday. A kick-off for the furniture retail giant from Wels with "Ganslhaut" and a lot of heart. The opening days also put the spotlight on the topic of inclusion. A project that is set to grow.

comment0 Kommentare

Star chef Johann Lafer prepared potato rösti in the show kitchen on the ground floor on Tuesday and will be demonstrating his skills once again today, Wednesday, in the new XXXLutz. On Friday, comedian Oliver Pocher will be stopping by for an autograph session.

Today, Wednesday, Johann Lafer will once again be cooking for the opening in Linz (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Today, Wednesday, Johann Lafer will once again be cooking for the opening in Linz
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

The furniture retail giant from Wels is inaugurating its new location on the Donaulände in Linz with a star-studded line-up - and yet this was almost a minor matter for spokesman Thomas Saliger on Tuesday.

Zitat Icon

We are a family business from Upper Austria and are delighted to be creating jobs in our home country.

Thomas Saliger, XXXLutz-Sprecher

On the initiative of Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, State Councillor for Social Affairs, XXXLutz now wants to give people with disabilities the chance to work in the furniture stores. On the opening days, seven Lebenshilfe employees will be helping out with the distribution of promotional gifts and brochures.

The new XXXLutz has a gigantic LED screen. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The new XXXLutz has a gigantic LED screen.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

"They are so in the element that they didn't even have time for a quick chat at first," said Hattmannsdorfer, who visited Lebenshilfe employees at the XXXLutz warehouse in St. Florian with Saliger almost two months ago. "But we also want to put them in the spotlight," said Saliger, visibly moved, and revealed that he had "goose bumps" at the opening.

60 million euros invested
The company invested 60 million euros in the new building, including its gigantic LED façade, which, in addition to the XXXLutz store, also includes Mömax space, a warehouse, an underground car park and offices for the company's own digitalization specialists.

"It has become an extremely beautiful furniture store. Twenty years ago, we were still building shoe boxes with logos," enthuses Saliger, who took a seat alongside Mayor Klaus Luger, Markus Achleitner, State Councillor for Economic Affairs, and Hattmannsdorfer in the Sky Restaurant on the fourth floor, which also has a terrace for more than 100 guests.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf