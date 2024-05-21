New platform
End of ORF TVthek: How to continue watching anyway
From Wednesday, a new video platform will replace the previous TVthek at the public broadcaster - and it should be able to do a lot more. Read here how to access this platform and how it works.
ORF's TVthek is history. From Wednesday, it will be replaced by ORF ON, an online streaming platform in the style of Netflix & Co. What is new is not only the visual presentation, but above all the length of time the videos are available: Instead of seven days as before, the content is now available for six months or longer, you can now also watch older favorites such as "Kaisermühlen Blues" or "Phettberg's nice Leit Show" in the archive.
All ORF channels are also available as live streams, and some programs will be available for streaming on ORF ON even before they are broadcast linearly. A test version of the platform has been available since the beginning of the year. "With ORF ON, we are entering a new streaming era," says ORF Director General Roland Weißmann, delighted with the step "from classic broadcaster to modern public service platform".
However, anyone who wants to be able to watch age-restricted content during the day must register on ORF On, create an account and provide proof of age, for example by means of a passport or ID Austria. Once on the platform, there are "tips for the journey of discovery" for all those who are not yet comfortable with such interfaces.
On the web: on.orf.at or as the ORF ON app
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.