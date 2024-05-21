End of ORF TVthek: How to continue watching anyway

ORF's TVthek is history. From Wednesday, it will be replaced by ORF ON, an online streaming platform in the style of Netflix & Co. What is new is not only the visual presentation, but above all the length of time the videos are available: Instead of seven days as before, the content is now available for six months or longer, you can now also watch older favorites such as "Kaisermühlen Blues" or "Phettberg's nice Leit Show" in the archive.