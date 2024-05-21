“No agreements before the resale”

The phones are ringing off the hook in the municipality of Mattersburg because of the questionable million-euro deal for the "Pucher-Gründe". As reported, a Lower Austrian entrepreneur bought the site at auction from the bankruptcy estate of Commerzialbank. A short time later, he sold it together with two other, less expensive plots of land to the BWSG railroad workers' housing cooperative and made a profit of around 10 million euros. The state therefore called in the supervisory authority at the Vienna City Council and the public prosecutor's office for corruption.