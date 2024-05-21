Deal for Pucher properties
“No agreements before the resale”
There is still a lot of excitement surrounding the multi-million euro deal for a site in the center of Mattersburg. The new town hall was also to be built on the site. The municipality is now awaiting the results of the investigations.
The phones are ringing off the hook in the municipality of Mattersburg because of the questionable million-euro deal for the "Pucher-Gründe". As reported, a Lower Austrian entrepreneur bought the site at auction from the bankruptcy estate of Commerzialbank. A short time later, he sold it together with two other, less expensive plots of land to the BWSG railroad workers' housing cooperative and made a profit of around 10 million euros. The state therefore called in the supervisory authority at the Vienna City Council and the public prosecutor's office for corruption.
The municipality continues to adhere to a transparent approach. A special meeting of the municipal council will be convened.
Bürgermeisterin Claudia Schlager (SPÖ)
The new town hall was also planned for the site. "We have pressed the pause button on the project until the investigations have been completed," says Mayor Claudia Schlager (SPÖ). The city had held informal talks with the entrepreneur and BWSG after the auction, but without any concrete results. "There were no agreements before the resale regarding a change in the development guidelines," clarifies Schlager and announces a special meeting of the municipal council.
Architectural competition for new town hall
However, the architectural competition for the new town hall is continuing. A result should be available in August. "We need a new, barrier-free town hall," says the head of the town. The municipality has also already invested around 335,000 euros in the ideas competition to revitalize the town centre, the new partial development plan, the traffic concept and the architectural competition.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.