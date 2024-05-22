Solar power is currently worth almost nothing

Customers with old contracts, who still receive at least 15.73 cents, have been able to smile about the drop in solar power prices until now, but that will be over at the end of June. Energie AG is kicking around 20,000 customers with such good conditions out of their contracts and offering a switch to the "Team Sonne Loyal Float" tariff - and at least two cents per kilowatt hour fed into the grid. "The consumption peak for electricity in Upper Austria is currently around 1.8 gigawatts, while the generation peak for photovoltaics will climb to two gigawatts by the end of the year. More will then be produced than consumed. The surplus will have to be sold on the international market," say Energie AG bosses Klaus Dorninger and Alexander Marchner. Prices are going crazy here - in some cases negative prices are being achieved and customers are being paid for their electricity consumption.