Coach Bader on the World Cup
“It’s not normal, Austria has to understand that”
Austria's ice hockey team has lost its last group game at the World Championships in Prague and thus also lost the chance of advancing to the quarter-finals. For team boss Roger Bader, one thing is certain: "This World Championship was not normal." Here are the comments on the game.
"It was a deserved defeat. The British were better, said Bader after the game on ORF. "You could just see that they had nothing at stake. They played freely. They sent two or three people high into the middle zone, they would never do that if it was a matter of staying in the league. There was also a bit of slapstick involved. I didn't think we were brilliant in the first period, but okay. After we took the lead, that 3:5 deficit completely turned the momentum of the game. We weren't that strong in our own third either. I don't know if it was the condition of the day. Because you have to know what's happened to the players in the last few days. When you're only talking about the quarter-finals and you know that you might make it. I think there was a certain nervousness there."
"A very special World Cup"
But the Swiss also knows that this World Cup was a very good one. "If we look at the overall picture, then the World Cup was really outstanding. It's not normal to almost get a point against Switzerland, then beat Canada in the final third and Finland and also beat Norway with relative ease. That's not normal, you have to understand in Austria that this was a very special World Championship. We need to know what Austria has achieved at this World Championship, it's not normal. We have triggered a euphoria. The last game, that we'll be forgiven for showing nerves, won't change that assessment."
Clemens Unterweger: "We were great in the first period. We scored the 1:0 in the second period. The 3:5 deficit threw us off balance. After that, we didn't manage to get back into our game. Maybe it was a mental thing. Maybe we were too euphoric. We didn't take our chances, that was bitter."
