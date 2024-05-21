Charges for climate stickers and thousands of speeding offenders

The weekend was also marked by priority checks: A total of 3052 speeding offenders were punished. Officers also pulled 34 drivers out of traffic for being under the influence of alcohol: A local senior citizen (72) is likely to have topped the drink-driving rankings with an alcohol content of 3.2 per mille. The man was caught in Lungau and had to surrender his driver's license, as did a Turkish driver (45), who was probably looking too deeply into his glass at the Salzburg Dult - the alcohol tester showed 1.8 per mille during the check at the exhibition center.