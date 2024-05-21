Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Retail, Gastronomy

How the European Football Championship is helping Viennese businesses

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 16:00

Kick-off is on June 14. But Viennese companies are already benefiting from the European Football Championships. In retail, three sectors in particular are rejoicing. And fans can rejoice: every second pub wants to show its guests the matches live.

comment0 Kommentare

It will be a soccer festival in a class of its own. Hopefully with lots of goals for Austria. According to the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, several winners of the EURO (June 14 to July 14) have already been determined. These are the sporting goods, electronics and food retailers (snacks, drinks).

"For private viewings in the living room or garden, many Viennese fans are equipping themselves with technical innovations: Above all, they invest in new televisions, screens, projectors and sound systems," explains retail manager Margarete Gumprecht.

Zitat Icon

Fans invest in new televisions, screens, projectors and sound systems

Wiens Handelsobfrau Margarete Gumprecht (Bild: Klemens Groh / KRONEN ZEITUNG)

Margarete Gumprecht, Wiener Handelsobrau

Bild: Klemens Groh / KRONEN ZEITUNG

The sale of fan merchandise pushes the sporting bands: scarves, caps, flags and European Championship jerseys, in red-white-red of course, are the top sellers. Rebecca Aggarwal, the lady at the top of the picture proudly presenting the fan merchandise, is also satisfied. She is the daughter of one of Austria's largest fan merchandise wholesalers. The company has been operating successfully in Alsergrund for decades.

Michael Gregoritsch and the whole team will give their all. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Michael Gregoritsch and the whole team will give their all.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Jackpot for gastronomy
The major event could also be a jackpot for the catering trade. 35% of Viennese restaurateurs want to show the games live to their guests. A further 20 percent will "probably" broadcast it in their restaurant. This is the result of a recent survey by the Vienna Chamber of Commerce. In total, fans will probably be able to cheer on their favorite teams in every second restaurant.

"The conditions for broadcasting the matches are very accommodating for pub operators this year. That's why many want to take advantage of the opportunity," explains catering boss Peter Dobcak.

Zitat Icon

The conditions for broadcasting the matches are very accommodating for the restaurant operators this year. That's why many want to take advantage of the opportunity.

Peter Dobcak , Fachgruppenobmann Gastronomie WKO Wien (Bild: KRONEN ZEITUNG)

Peter Dobcak, Wiener Gastroobmann

Bild: KRONEN ZEITUNG

Interestingly, more than half of the pub operators surveyed are embarking on the "adventure" of viewing for the first time. The top 3 reasons: Higher turnover, increased guest loyalty and increased awareness of the restaurant.

Hotels and coffee houses join in
"Many hotels and coffee houses will also be broadcasting matches and organizing events around the Euro. There will also be travel agencies offering fan trips to the Austrian team's matches and event organizers who will provide the right atmosphere for the matches with their staff," explains Markus Grießler, Chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Industry Division.

In general, the major sporting event in Germany lifts the mood here in the city. And it has a positive effect on consumer sentiment, says Gumprecht.

We are looking forward to brilliant matches and are keeping our fingers crossed for our team!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Alexander Schönherr
Alexander Schönherr
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf