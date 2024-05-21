Retail, Gastronomy
How the European Football Championship is helping Viennese businesses
Kick-off is on June 14. But Viennese companies are already benefiting from the European Football Championships. In retail, three sectors in particular are rejoicing. And fans can rejoice: every second pub wants to show its guests the matches live.
It will be a soccer festival in a class of its own. Hopefully with lots of goals for Austria. According to the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, several winners of the EURO (June 14 to July 14) have already been determined. These are the sporting goods, electronics and food retailers (snacks, drinks).
"For private viewings in the living room or garden, many Viennese fans are equipping themselves with technical innovations: Above all, they invest in new televisions, screens, projectors and sound systems," explains retail manager Margarete Gumprecht.
The sale of fan merchandise pushes the sporting bands: scarves, caps, flags and European Championship jerseys, in red-white-red of course, are the top sellers. Rebecca Aggarwal, the lady at the top of the picture proudly presenting the fan merchandise, is also satisfied. She is the daughter of one of Austria's largest fan merchandise wholesalers. The company has been operating successfully in Alsergrund for decades.
Jackpot for gastronomy
The major event could also be a jackpot for the catering trade. 35% of Viennese restaurateurs want to show the games live to their guests. A further 20 percent will "probably" broadcast it in their restaurant. This is the result of a recent survey by the Vienna Chamber of Commerce. In total, fans will probably be able to cheer on their favorite teams in every second restaurant.
"The conditions for broadcasting the matches are very accommodating for pub operators this year. That's why many want to take advantage of the opportunity," explains catering boss Peter Dobcak.
Interestingly, more than half of the pub operators surveyed are embarking on the "adventure" of viewing for the first time. The top 3 reasons: Higher turnover, increased guest loyalty and increased awareness of the restaurant.
Hotels and coffee houses join in
"Many hotels and coffee houses will also be broadcasting matches and organizing events around the Euro. There will also be travel agencies offering fan trips to the Austrian team's matches and event organizers who will provide the right atmosphere for the matches with their staff," explains Markus Grießler, Chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Industry Division.
In general, the major sporting event in Germany lifts the mood here in the city. And it has a positive effect on consumer sentiment, says Gumprecht.
We are looking forward to brilliant matches and are keeping our fingers crossed for our team!
