Longoria sexy in a nude dress and with mega cleavage
Every year, the Cannes Film Festival delivers exciting and absolutely eye-catching looks. In addition to dramatic XXL gowns, the daring outfits stand out in particular. This year, actress Eva Longoria in particular caused a stir.
The 10th Global Gift Gala took place as part of the Cannes Film Festival. The event not only impressed with its charitable purpose, but also with its glamorous guests.
Breathtaking transparent look in Cannes
Among the glowing stars of the evening was Eva Longoria, who caused a sensation in a breathtaking dress.
The "Desperate Housewives" star took one of the co-chairs of the gala and caught everyone's eye in a hot look that left little to the imagination. The 49-year-old actress chose a floor-length nude dress for her fantastic appearance.
The fabric was completely transparent and only embroidered with glittering appliqués. Instead of a bra, Eva Longoria wore a nude body that just covered the most important parts. The high side slit and a large neckline only made the look even more exciting.
The beauty, who emphasized her great figure with silver heels, combined the beautiful look with silver hoop earrings. Her hair was tied back in a tight bun while her make-up was particularly glamorous.
Eva Longoria is "an absolute goddess"
The actress also posted impressions of her evening on her Instagram account. Fans and followers are enraptured by Eva's hot performance. One commented: "Eva, you look like an absolute goddess". Another fan added enthusiastically: "That body! Wow!"
