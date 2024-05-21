Bon Appetit!
Bear took a seat in a restaurant in Tennessee
A scary moment for guests and staff at a restaurant in Gatlinburg in the US state of Tennessee: a black bear sat down at one of the tables and ate unabashedly from one of the plates.
Instead of laboriously hunting for its own food, a black bear recently decided to eat out. Much to the displeasure of the restaurant staff - in a video of the bizarre incident, some people can be seen watching in bewilderment as the cheeky animal helps itself from a plate.
One brave witness even goes to the table and takes something from the bear. Fortunately, however, the stolen bear reacts calmly and continues munching away unmoved.
1500 bears in the neighboring national park
Gatlinburg is located next to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which is home to around 1500 black bears. It is not uncommon for Master Petz to venture into the town. Visitors are asked to keep a safe distance of at least 45 meters and to put garbage and leftover food in bear-proof containers. Feeding is strictly prohibited. Doors and windows of vehicles and buildings should always be completely closed. "Yes, bears can open them," can be read on the village website.
If you encounter a bear, you should move away backwards and not run. Screams and loud noises should scare the animals off. Groups of people should also always stay together.
