Bear took a seat in a restaurant in Tennessee

1500 bears in the neighboring national park

Gatlinburg is located next to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which is home to around 1500 black bears. It is not uncommon for Master Petz to venture into the town. Visitors are asked to keep a safe distance of at least 45 meters and to put garbage and leftover food in bear-proof containers. Feeding is strictly prohibited. Doors and windows of vehicles and buildings should always be completely closed. "Yes, bears can open them," can be read on the village website.