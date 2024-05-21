Before home tournament
Returning player and newcomer for the Post-Girls
Austria's women's volleyball team will be competing in the European Golden League home tournament from Friday to Sunday in the Schwechat Multiversum. The national squad includes middle blocker Aida Mehic and outside attacker Lina Hinteregger, two players who will be wearing the Sokol/Post kit (again) in the coming season.
One and a half years ago, volleyball player Aida Mehic said goodbye to her club after five years at Sokol/Post with a match in the national team jersey in Schwechat and moved to Mladost Zagreb. Now the middle blocker from Croatia is returning to the Post girls - and the national team is about to play another home tournament in the Schwechat Multiversum.
"I'm always welcome at Sokol, that means a lot to me," says the 23-year-old, looking forward to her new old team. "I would have continued to play abroad, but if I did, then only together with Clemens." Her partner Clemens Ecker still has a one-year contract with Mladost.
Lina Hinteregger, another international player, is moving to Vienna along with Aida. The 20-year-old from Vorarlberg moved from second division club Dornbirn to Schaffhausen in Switzerland three years ago. "I'm now studying sports science in Vienna, so the move was an obvious choice," says the winger.
Together, Aida and Lina want to give their all for the red-white-red national team again in Schwechat on Friday (16) against Slovakia and on Sunday (18) against Ukraine in the European Golden League.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.