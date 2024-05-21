Vorteilswelt
Several injured

Drone attack on Kharkiv “all night long”

21.05.2024 10:32

The Russian invaders have once again attacked Ukraine at night. The Ukrainian air defense was able to shoot down 28 of 29 combat drones sent by the Russians. However, falling debris also caused considerable damage. Several people were injured in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

"The enemy attacked Kharkiv throughout the night," the military governor of the region, Oleh Synyehubov, announced on Telegram on Tuesday morning. Debris from downed Shahed combat drones fell in several parts of the city and caused damage to buildings and vehicles. At least seven people were injured. In addition, several fires broke out and the fire department had to be called out.

Drone attacks in seven areas
According to Synjehubov, the injured include a 61-year-old man and two women aged 69 and 72. Other Ukrainian regions were also hit by Russian drone strikes during the night, including Odessa, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk. The Russian attacks took place in a total of seven Ukrainian regions, the Ukrainian air force announced on the short message service Telegram.

Exhausted firefighters rest after their mission. (Bild: APA/AFP/SERGEY BOBOK)
Exhausted firefighters rest after their mission.
(Bild: APA/AFP/SERGEY BOBOK)

The Kharkiv region in the border region is currently particularly affected by Russia's war of aggression. Almost two weeks ago, Russia's army launched a new ground offensive in the area and occupied several Ukrainian border villages. According to observers, the offensive has since slowed down, but has not come to a complete standstill.

Dead after Ukrainian attack in Belgorod
According to the local authorities, the Russian border region of Belgorod has once again been the target of a Ukrainian drone attack. One person was killed and three others injured in the village of Oktyabrsky, it was reported on Tuesday morning.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

