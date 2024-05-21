Microplastics even detectable in carotid arteries

Risk 4.5 times higher

The crux of the matter: an acute cardiovascular disease (non-fatal stroke or non-fatal heart attack or death) occurred in eight out of 107 patients (7.5 percent) in whom no MNPs were detected in the removed atherosclerosis plaques over an average observation period of 33.7 months. In contrast, 30 out of 150 (20 percent) in the group of patients with micro/nanoplasty detection in the carotid artery had such an acute event. Among them, the risk was 4.5 times higher.