Emotional speech in the video

Guardiola in tears: “I will miss Klopp very much”

Nachrichten
20.05.2024 21:02

Even in the hour of triumph, Manchester City's master coach Pep Guardiola thought of a long-time companion and friend - Jürgen Klopp. He will miss him very much, said the Spaniard on the verge of tears.

"I will miss him very much. Jürgen was a really big part of my life. He brought me to this level of coaching. I think we respect each other enormously," Guardiola said at the press conference. "He was a big opponent in my life. I wish him all the best." The eternal rivals had repeatedly fought epic duels in recent years. But now it's over.

Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

Jürgen Klopp bid farewell to Liverpool with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton in his self-imposed retirement. "I can hardly wait for life, life after my career. Now let's see what that means for me," said the German. After intensive years with the Champions League title in 2019 as the highlight, he wants to "do nothing" for the time being.

"And then take a vacation"
For Klopp, that means traveling to the Champions League final to watch his former club Borussia Dortmund play Real Madrid and watching a few European Championship matches "here and there". "And then go on vacation," he announced.

(Bild: AFP or licensors)
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

A new era is now beginning for Liverpool under Slot. "Imagine the next season starts and you don't wait to see what happens. You welcome the new coach the way you welcomed me," Klopp demanded. He was at the helm on Merseyside for almost nine years.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

