Two teenagers seriously injured on a moped exit

The 15-year-old was riding his moped in Wels at around 5.30 p.m. on Monday, with a 14-year-old (both from the Wels-Land district) on the passenger seat. The driver stopped his moped at the junction of Frühholzgasse and Eferdinger Straße. When he wanted to drive away slowly and cross the intersection straight ahead, he collided with the car of a 29-year-old man from Eferding.