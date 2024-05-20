“Bregenz Spring” with a world premiere

Choreographer Richard Siegal and his twelve dancers from the "Ballet of Difference" do not create any scenic events in this world premiere in Bregenz, and that is a good thing. Instead, they trace the energetic currents of the music in a very subtle, but also extremely lively way. Sometimes it is just a few dancers, rarely the whole company, who remain largely within the movement repertoire of classical dance in Flora Miranda's contemporary, imaginative costumes, but also question it in a subtle way. Just as the music played by Igor Levit suggests.