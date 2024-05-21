Wolfsberger AC against Austria Vienna, LIVE from 7pm

Motivation is there

"We want to build on what we did in Linz from the very first minute," confirmed Fitz, who already has plenty of play-off experience. Both in the previous season and in 2020/21, the Violet home-grown talent was involved in the final battle for Europe, both times with success. In 2021, it was also the WAC against whom they prevailed in the final. However, this experience is not an advantage, said the 24-year-old, whose performance curve clearly went up after the winter break. "I believe that I've generally found the form I'm looking for in the second half of the year."