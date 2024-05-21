EC play-off in the ticker
Wolfsberger AC against Austria Vienna, LIVE from 7pm
First round in the battle for the European places. Wolfsberger AC host Austria Vienna. Who will prevail in the play-offs and face Hartberg? We report live, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Just ten days after the painful 4-0 home defeat to WAC, Vienna's Austria will be looking to show a completely different face in the European Cup play-off at Wolfsberger on Tuesday (7pm). With a win, they are aiming to reach the play-off final against Hartberg and ultimately qualify for the Conference League. The recent 2:1 at Blau-Weiß Linz was an injection of courage, but the WAC await the Violets with the confidence of a serial winner.
"Wolves" are on a roll
"We're in really good shape, as you saw in the second half," said WAC coach Manfred Schmid in view of the 3:1 home win over WSG Tirol on Saturday. With a clear improvement in performance after the break, the Carinthians defended their home advantage in the upcoming clash. And the Wolves are on a roll. "We've won very, very many of our past games." In fact, after a slow start to the qualifying group with four draws and a defeat at half-time, they got back on track and won four of their last five games (goal difference 10:4).
One of these was the 4-0 win at Austria on May 11. "We still have something to make up for," explained Austria's creative man Dominik Fitz. It was the last match under coach Michael Wimmer, and interim coach Christian Wegleitner found "not everything bad", but the result "terrible". "The 0:4 certainly plays a role in the minds of the players, they know that they didn't perform at their limit in this game," explained the 45-year-old.
The recent 2:1 win at Blau-Weiß Linz was therefore a balm. "Saturday's game made me feel positive," explained Wegleitner, as did "the training sessions and the atmosphere in the dressing room. As a coach, I can only be positive."
Motivation is there
"We want to build on what we did in Linz from the very first minute," confirmed Fitz, who already has plenty of play-off experience. Both in the previous season and in 2020/21, the Violet home-grown talent was involved in the final battle for Europe, both times with success. In 2021, it was also the WAC against whom they prevailed in the final. However, this experience is not an advantage, said the 24-year-old, whose performance curve clearly went up after the winter break. "I believe that I've generally found the form I'm looking for in the second half of the year."
He showered Wegleitner with roses. "He has brought new momentum," said Fitz. "He did a good job of getting the energy back on the pitch." For Wegleitner, whose successor has not yet been named, this could be his last game as head coach for the time being if he is eliminated.
The same applies to Schmid, who will retire early at the end of the season following an amicable agreement with club president Dietmar Riegler. However, the former Austria coach is still motivated. "Everyone who knows me knows that I want to go to Europe," said the 53-year-old. Dietmar Kühbauer has been his successor since Saturday. "I rate him highly, he's a good coach."
The winner will play TSV Hartberg in the play-off final on Friday (home/19.30) and Tuesday (away/19.00) for a place in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.