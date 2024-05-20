The dream is over! Defending champion Denver failed

For the first time in ten years

Anthony Edwards did not have his best evening for Minnesota with just 16 points, but was given sufficient support by his team-mates. Jaden McDaniels and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored 23 points. The Timberwolves were too good for the defending champions in the final quarter, especially in defense. Jokic played 47 of 48 minutes and was visibly tired at the end. "Even when we were behind, our defense was always there. And then in the third quarter we just ran hot," said Minnesota's coach Chris Finch. The first two games between the Mavericks and the Timberwolves will be played in Minneapolis, with game one scheduled for Wednesday (local time).