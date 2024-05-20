Argentina’s president causes a scandal in Spain

First Lady targeted: accusations and rumors

Sánchez's political opponents from the right-wing camp have been targeting his wife for months in order to discredit the prime minister. Rumors have even been recklessly spread that she is a transperson and that her father secretly runs a brothel with Polish prostitutes. Most recently, the far-right, self-declared anti-corruption group Manos Limpias ("Clean Hands") even filed charges against Gómez. She is said to have abused her influence as First Lady to arrange a state aid package for "favors", including for the Spanish airline Air Europa. The case also involves bribes and the illegal use of taxpayers' money.