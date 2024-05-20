Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Diplomatic crisis

Argentina’s president causes a scandal in Spain

Nachrichten
20.05.2024 09:51

During his visit to Spain, Argentinian President Javier Milei violated several diplomatic conventions and caused a scandal at an EU election campaign event of the right-wing populist Vox party in Madrid.

comment0 Kommentare

In his much-acclaimed speech on Sunday, the 53-year-old harshly criticized Spain's left-wing government and described the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Begoña Gómez, as "corrupt". Although he did not directly name the 49-year-old first lady, the allusion was clear.

The Spanish government's response was not long in coming. It recalled its ambassador in Buenos Aires to Madrid for consultations and "for an indefinite period".

Foreign Minister deplores "frontal attack on Spain"
When this measure was announced, Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares spoke of a "frontal attack on our democracy, on our institutions and on Spain". "It is unacceptable for a sitting president to insult Spain and the Spanish prime minister during a visit to Spain", said Albares.

Inside, people cheered; outside the event, opponents of the Vox party demonstrated against fascism. (Bild: APA/AP)
Inside, people cheered; outside the event, opponents of the Vox party demonstrated against fascism.
(Bild: APA/AP)

Spain's conservatives demand answers in corruption scandal
Spain's largest opposition party, the conservative People's Party (PP), did not join in the criticism of Milei. According to party circles, Sanchez should have taken a stand on the corruption allegations against his wife weeks ago. It was the PP's job to oppose the Spanish government and not Milei.

Milei celebrated "like a rock star"
Earlier in Madrid, Milei's speech had inspired around 11,000 participants from Europe, the USA and Latin America. We must say "basta to damned and cancerous socialism". Socialism leads "to slavery or death", social justice is "always unjust", shouted the guest speaker, who describes himself as an "anarcho-capitalist". Milei was celebrated like a "rock star", as the newspaper "El Mundo" and other media described the atmosphere in the Palacio de Vistalegre. During the Argentinean's performance, people repeatedly chanted "Freedom, freedom". "Thank you, Javier Milei, for scaring the leftists of the West," said Vox President Santiago Abascal.

First Lady targeted: accusations and rumors
Sánchez's political opponents from the right-wing camp have been targeting his wife for months in order to discredit the prime minister. Rumors have even been recklessly spread that she is a transperson and that her father secretly runs a brothel with Polish prostitutes. Most recently, the far-right, self-declared anti-corruption group Manos Limpias ("Clean Hands") even filed charges against Gómez. She is said to have abused her influence as First Lady to arrange a state aid package for "favors", including for the Spanish airline Air Europa. The case also involves bribes and the illegal use of taxpayers' money.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez with his wife Begoña Gómez (Bild: APA/AFP/JAVIER SORIANO)
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez with his wife Begoña Gómez
(Bild: APA/AFP/JAVIER SORIANO)

The 49-year-old marketing expert was in fact in contact with the airline, as she worked for the travel company Globalia, which belongs to Air Europa, as well as various NGOs and banks. However, she denies all allegations of corruption and undue influence.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf