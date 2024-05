Fell 200 meters in front of his wife

The two Slovakians were already descending the west ridge of the Kleine Reißkofel (district of Hermagor) when the accident happened: the 41-year-old lost his balance and fell 200 meters down the north face in front of his wife. The 35-year-old immediately made an emergency call and the C7 rescue helicopter team was dispatched to the victim. However, the emergency doctor was only able to determine that the hiker had died. The woman and her deceased husband were rescued from the helicopter using a rope and flown down into the valley.