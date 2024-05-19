Vorteilswelt
Schicker wants to stay

Ilzer: “Knocked a giant off the throne”

Nachrichten
19.05.2024 20:12

We've done it! Sturm Graz have knocked serial champions Red Bull Salzburg off the throne after ten titles in a row! Now the Champions League awaits. A great argument for the sporting management to stay with the club ...

comment0 Kommentare

"Of course, it takes a few days to really realize what a great story was completed today. We all suffered, there was a certain amount of tension. We won the double for a fantastic traditional club. We have shown that it is also possible to knock a giant like Salzburg off the throne," said a jubilant Christian Ilzer after the title triumph. The Sturm coach knows: "You have to celebrate moments like this. We've grown together and overcome many hurdles. That welds us together."

But will the champions really stay together? Sports boss Andreas Schicker in particular is in high demand.

"Champions League is very appealing"
Sturm's sporting director comments: "The Champions League is very appealing, you don't experience something like that every day. I'll make the decision next week."

For now it's time to celebrate. "We've come closer to Salzburg every year, this year we got them," said Schicker. "We opted for a clear game idea and the right coach and also made good transfers. It all came together. When I see how many happy people are in the stadium today, all over Styria - and I think at the end of the day you also have to say that soccer Austria finally wanted to see another champion, I noticed that. I'm over the moon, but it will take me a while to show that emotionally."

