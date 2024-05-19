Ilzer: “Knocked a giant off the throne”

For now it's time to celebrate. "We've come closer to Salzburg every year, this year we got them," said Schicker. "We opted for a clear game idea and the right coach and also made good transfers. It all came together. When I see how many happy people are in the stadium today, all over Styria - and I think at the end of the day you also have to say that soccer Austria finally wanted to see another champion, I noticed that. I'm over the moon, but it will take me a while to show that emotionally."