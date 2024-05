Fury kisses Usky: “You’re a very good boxer”

The snippet lasts barely 16 seconds, but it packs a punch. It shows Tyson Fury approaching the great triumphant Usyk after the heavyweight world championship fight in Saudi Arabia, almost hugging him and saying: "Oleksandr, you're a strong man and a very good boxer." Sprach's hugged Usyk and kissed him on the forehead. It was as if the victorious grandmaster was talking to a young upstart. Yet Usyk is a year older than Fury and won the fight. Since then, the Ukrainian has become the first boxer since Lennox Lewis 25 years ago to hold every major world heavyweight title.