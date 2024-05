Work on the Tegetthof Bridge weighing tons

The Tegetthoff Bridge is currently being rebuilt in order to be able to bear the load of a streetcar weighing 40 tons on average in the future. The new streetcar line in the western part of the city center should be completed by the end of 2025, and the widened bridge should then also offer significantly more space for pedestrians and cyclists. Once all the work has been completed, the Tegetthoff Bridge will be 1.25 meters wider than before.